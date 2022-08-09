FFA competes at state convention

Six members of Buckingham County High School’s FFA earned their state degrees, while many of the students placed in the competitions and earned honors June 27-30 at the 96thVirginia FFA State Convention on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Adelynne Baugher competed in the junior division of the Horse Hippology Contest. She placed 20th as an individual.

The senior Horse Hippology team 16th overall and members consisted of Barrie Hughes, Jenna Oliver and Amiah Porter. Contestants had to complete a written test about equipment, information about breeds and anatomy/physiology of a horse. They also had to identify equipment used in the equine industry and judge classes of horses.

Buckingham also competed in the Veterinary Science Contest. Team members included Courtney Agee, Camden Allen, Jordan Dorrier and Trenton Snoddy. Members had to complete a written test on medical terminology and information in the veterinary field. They also had to identify various species of animals, equipment used in the veterinary industry, and identify parasites before completing a math practicum. The team placed 14th overall.

Courtney Agee, Dakari Baker, Andrew Dorrier and Noah Jones competed in the Nursery/Landscape Contest. Their contest consisted of identifying plants, insects, and tools, a written exam and landscaping design estimate. They placed seventh as a team.

The Livestock Judging team placed 15th overall. Jordan Dorrier, Tyler Padgett, Emma Staton and Tanner Wise competed at the state competition for the first time. Their contest included a written test about the livestock industry, evaluating livestock and a marketing problem. The Livestock Judging team extended a special “thank you” to Henry Paris for his support and coaching of the team.

Six members of the chapter received their State FFA Degree Wednesday, June 29. The State FFA Degree is the fourth highest of the five degrees a FFA member may earn. Among other qualifications members that receive the State FFA Degree must have a successful supervised agricultural experience (SAE), be a member of the FFA for the past 24 months and completed at least 360 hours of agricultural education. Members who received their state FFA degree are Courtney Agee, Camden Allen, Jordan Dorrier, Tyler Padgett, Emma Staton and Tanner Wise.

Tanner Wise also won the Sheep Production Proficiency Award at the state level. Wise completed an extensive application about his SAE working on his family’s farm, Popular View Farm. Wise has submitted his application for judging at the national level.