Farmville Rotary honors members, as new leaders take office

FARMVILLE – At their latest meeting, the Farmville Rotary welcomed in a new leadership team. But first, the group handed out several awards. These are for members who made remarkable contributions to the club’s service projects – including raising $120,000 for the Friends of Barnabas Foundation.

The foundation provides healthcare for communities in remote areas of Honduras, hosting the Taste of Farmville program to raise money for local non-profit organizations, two blood drives, donations for Operation Christmas Child and Piedmont Senior Resources’ Santa for Seniors Program, among others.

This year’s award recipients included:

New Rotarian of the Year – Andrew Payne;

President’s Award – Doug Stanley;

Rotarian of the Year – Patti Wagner;

Honorary Rotarian Award – Steve Lyndsey; and

Shout-Outs of recognition to – Bill Bergen and Sue Carter.

Outgoing President Jenn Kinne made the award presentations and also spoke about the club’s service to the community, both at the club level and by individuals. Kinne summed up highlights of the year before installing the new president, Joy Stump. She gave an upbeat talk – noting that one of her priorities for the year is to highlight the teachers in our school systems.

In addition to Stump, the new leadership team for the Farmville Rotary Club includes:

Vice President: Shaunna Hunter

Secretary: Doug Stanley

Treasurer: Teresa Stewart

Foundation Chair: Sue Carter

Sergeant At Arms: Barbara Smith

Happy Hour Chair: Bill Bergen

Future Vision Chair: Chance Reynolds

Service Chair: Julie Flores

Membership Chair: Kerry Mossler

Public Relations Chair: Jennifer Kinne

WHEN ARE MEETINGS?

The Rotary Club of Farmville meets Thursdays at noon at The Woodland and Thursdays at 5:30pm at Three Roads Brewing.