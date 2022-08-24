Farmville resident announces campaign for District 7 seat

FARMVILLE – One year after entering a county election as a write-in candidate, Farmville resident Bruce Davis is running again. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Davis formally announced that he is running for the District 7 seat on the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors.

Currently, Brett Von Cannon Watson holds that position, but as an interim supervisor. Supervisors appointed him in July to fill the seat of Jim Wilck, who resigned in June after 12 years on the board. Citing bad health, Wilck and his wife moved to Texas this summer. Watson now holds the seat until a special election on Nov. 8, 2022.

It’s that special election Davis has decided to enter, saying he wants to give citizens a strong voice.

“The people of District 701 and Prince Edward County deserve honest, diligent representation,” Davis said in a statement. “(I want) to encourage more partnerships, bring confidence to the board and make Prince Edward County stronger.”

Some background on Bruce Davis

As referenced above, this isn’t the first time Davis has run for a county seat. In 2021, he ran as a write-in candidate for the same District 7 seat. In a race where only 668 voters cast a ballot, Wilck won with 56.74% of the vote. The write-in vote brought in 43.26%.

Davis, who lives with his wife Susan Sullivan on Buffalo Street in Farmville, currently works as supervisor of food service for Prince Edward County Schools. He is a member of the Farmville Rotary Club, a past member of United Way of Prince Edward County and a board member, volunteer coach and director of baseball for the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association.

Farmville resident outlines his platform

As for why he’s running, Davis points to several challenges he sees for the county. That includes ways to generate revenue without raising taxes, supporting the school system and keeping citizens safe from crime. Also he sees a challenge in terms of affordable housing, business growth and attempting to get more people involved.

If elected, Davis said, he plans to work with the Prince Edward County School Board and community leaders to get the financial support needed to make local schools the best in the state. He also promised to sit down with people from both sides of the aisle in Richmond, to make stronger relationships.

“A quality education, along with a safe and inviting school system, will result in industrial growth, community development and dollars spent in the local economy, which keeps taxes low,” Davis said in the statement. He added that “we need to stand together as one community and partner together for what is best for Prince Edward County.”

He asked residents for the opportunity to serve everyone, no matter their political party.

“Each one of us deserve bold leadership and a comprehensive new strategy of working together to advance the interests of all citizens of Prince Edward County,” he added.

What happens now?

Campaign declarations and events will fill up the next two months, leading up to the special election on Nov. 8. As Wilck had just been re-elected in 2021, there’s still several years left on his term. The winner this November will serve out the remainder of that term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2025.