Farmville police to hold casualty care class

If there’s an active shooter in your building, what should you do? How should you respond? What’s the best way to help someone who’s been shot? The Farmville Police Department will help answer those questions in an upcoming training session. Coming up on Monday, Aug. 29, the department will hold a four-hour “Civilian Response to Casualty Care” Class. That’ll be in the Farmville Police Department, located at 116 N. Main St., from 8 a.m. to noon.

The concept here is to help local residents provide life-saving medical aid and keep someone alive before first responders arrive. It’s free and open to the public. Should the morning session fill up, Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington says they’ll open an afternoon session as well.