Farmville Community Calendar — The week of August 12, 2022

The Farmville community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

August 12

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the Stars presents Batman (1989, Rated PG-13) on Friday, Aug. 12 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities begin around 8 p.m. The movie starts at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the courthouse. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

REVIVAL — Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will continue revival services Friday, Aug. 12 with the Rev. Jerry Gray from Iva, South Carolina as guest speaker. The service will start at 7 p.m., with special music from Barry Snoddy.

REVIVAL — Mount Zion Second Baptist Church, located at 3753 Green Bay Road, will finish its three-night revival at 7 p.m.

August 13

GAYRAGE SALE — Farmville Pride will be having a “gayrage” sale as a fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 808 High Street in Farmville.

August 14

SINGING SERVICE — Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street in Farmville, will hold a special singing service Sunday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. The congregation starts a three-part series on the central role that music plays in discipleship, singing favorite hymns and listening to the church’s pop-up choral group, the SONrise Singers.

HOMECOMING — Sharon Baptist Church, located on Plank Road in Cumberland, celebrates homecoming at the 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 worship service. There will be no dinner following the service and no afternoon service.

HOMECOMING — Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 18 Horsepen Road in Farmville, celebrates its annual homecoming at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, with Pastor Rev. Cetric Gayles preaching the holy word. Dinner follows the morning service.

HOMECOMING — New Hope Baptist Church, located at 2072 Abilene Road in Keysville, celebrates homecoming service with worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14. The Rev. Vatell Allen will be the speaker for the day.

HOMECOMING — Beautiful Plain Baptist Church, located at 333 Thomas Jefferson Hwy. in Charlotte Court House, celebrates homecoming at the 11 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 14. The Rev. James Hurt will deliver the message.

HOMECOMING — Sulphur Spring Baptist Church, located at 1743 Sulphur Spring Road in Prospect, holds its homecoming service at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14. The Rev. Timothy R. Walker delivers the message, with lunch served afterwards. There is no second service.

HOMECOMING— New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Meherrin Road in Farmville, holds homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 14. Homecoming expressions begin at 9 a.m., with prayer & praise beginning at 9:30 a.m. The homecoming service starts at 10 a.m., with Pastor Winston Bland delivering the message. Masks must be worn and your temperature will be checked.

HOMECOMING — Union R.Z.U.A. Church in Meredithville will hold homecoming Sunday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Willie Tisdale of Union Meherrin R.Z.U.A. Church in Brodnax. The service will be available on the phone as well as in person. You can call (425)-436-6389 and give the ID #168944. Dinner will be served.

August 15-17

REVIVAL– Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 18 Horsepen Road in Farmville, will hold revival services for three nights, Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17 beginning at 7 p.m. with prayer and praise and the worship service at 7:30 p.m. The speakers are the Rev. Vatell Allen on Monday, the Rev. Irma Watson on Tuesday and the Rev. Walter Barrett on Wednesday.

August 15-16

REVIVAL — Union R.Z.U.A. Church in Meredithville will hold revival services Monday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 16. The guest speaker each night will be Elder Kenyatta Evans of Jerusalem Temple United Holy Church in Boydton. A prayer and praise service will begin nightly at 7:30 p.m., with worship starting at 8 p.m. The service will be available on the phone as well as in person. You can call (425)-436-6389 and give the ID #168944.

August 16

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16., at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street. Kathreen Mirate, originally from the Philippines, now resides in Farmville and has recently released a book. She plans to introduce her new book and have copies for sale. The featured speaker is Nat Carter of Farmville. He plans a presentation on the Carter Family of Prince Edward County. The meeting is open to the public. There are drawings for various door prizes and refreshments will be available.

August 18

FIELD TO VASE — On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, is having a field to vase program from 9 to 11 a.m. Come prepared to be outside. Learn to grow great Zinnias and Sunflowers and create bouquets straight from your field. You must register and pay by Friday, Aug. 12. Cost is $10. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

August 19

SOCIAL— Instead of a luncheon, MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) will hold a ‘no host’ social Friday, Aug. 19. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Virginia Tasting Cellar, located at 201 C, Mill St., Farmville. There will be door prizes, with drinks and food available for purchase. Active, former or retired military officers and their family members are invited.

August 20

REIKI CIRCLE — A Reiki Circle event is 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will be held in Meherrin. It is an outdoor event and will be canceled in the event of rain. For more information or to register, call Debbie Vigneri at (518) 248-7220 to register.

MEATLOAF SUPPER — The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary hosts a drive-through meatloaf supper Saturday, Aug. 20. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in the Village of Prospect. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll and choice of apple, cherry or peach cobbler, all for a donation. To preorder, please call 434-547-8830 or 434-547-2715.

August 21

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — Salem Methodist Church, located on Ca Ira Road in Buckingham, celebrates homecoming at its 11:15 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 21. Lunch follows the service in the fellowship hall. Revival services follow at 7 p.m. nightly, Monday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Rev. John Flood is guest speaker. Special music includes Drew Bowles on Monday, All Problems Solved on Tuesday and Barry Snoddy on Wednesday.

HOMECOMING – First Rock Baptist Church, located at 66 First Road Road in Prospect, celebrates homecoming Sunday, Aug. 21. The regular morning worship service starts at 11 a.m., with a guest choir. The afternoon service begins at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dary Brown, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church of Pamplin, delivering the message. His choir and congregation will accompany him.

HOMECOMING – Midway Baptist Church, located at 2595 Midway Road in Phenix, will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. It will be an outdoor service and there will be no afternoon service that day.

HOMECOMING – St. Andrews Baptist Church, located at 2532 Saint Andrews Road in Dillwyn, will hold homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 21, beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Maurice Finney will deliver the message.

HOMECOMING – Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will celebrate their 175th homecoming Sunday, Aug. 21. There will be a service at 11 a.m. with a covered dish dinner to follow.

HOMECOMING – Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 349 Zion Hill Road in Farmville, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 21. The park and praise service will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Minister Jason Holman of Promise Land Baptist Church in Amelia as the guest speaker. To-go plates will be available after the service.

August 21-24

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL – Baptist Union Baptist Church, located at 125 Baptist Union Road in Dillwyn, celebrates homecoming at the 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 worship service. There is no dinner following the service and no afternoon service. Revival services are Monday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Aug. 24, beginning with prayer and praise at 7 p.m., followed by worship service at 7:30 p.m. The revivalist is Minister Sandy Patterson from Dillwyn Holy Temple Church who will deliver the preached word. The Rev. Timothy I. Jackson Sr. is the pastor.

August 22-24

REVIVAL – St. Andrews Baptist Church, located at 2532 Saint Andrews Road in Dillwyn, will hold revival services Monday, Aug. 22 through Thursday, Aug. 25. Services begin at 7 p.m. each night, with Rev. Lloyd Wesley delivering the message.

August 22-26

REVIVAL – Midway Baptist Church, located at 2595 Midway Road in Phenix, will hold revival Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest ministers for the week include Rev. Alvin Witcher Jr. on Monday, Rev. Cetric Gayles on Tuesday, Rev. Dr. Patrick Bland on Wednesday, Pastor Earl Walker on Thursday and Pastor Jerry Streat on Friday.

August 27

QUILT GROUP -The Appreciation Quilt Group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at First Baptist Church, located at 815 N. Main St. in South Boston. The group makes throw-size quilts for veterans in appreciation of their service to our country. New volunteers are always welcome, with no experience necessary. For more information, email spboelte@gmail.com or call (540) 272-9169.

August 29

CASUALTY CARE CLASS – How would you respond to an active shooter? What’s the best way to help someone who’s been shot? The Farmville Police Department will help answer those questions in a Monday, Aug. 29 training session. From 8 a.m. to noon, the department will hold a “Civilian Response to Casualty Care” class. That’ll be held at the department, located at 116 N. Main Street in Farmville. The event is free and open to the public. While it is free, residents are asked to register by calling the police department at (434) 392-3332.

September 4

HOMECOMING-Oakwood United Methodist Church, located at 1291 Columbia Road in Columbia, holds its 110th homecoming at the 11 a.m. service, Sept. 4. The church’s former pastor, the Rev. Dennis Lipke, is the guest speaker. A luncheon follows the service and people are encouraged to mask.

September 24

WINE FESTIVAL — The Barksdale Cancer Foundation is holding its annual wine festival, “Miss Janie’s Sit & Sip,” from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Osborne Street Park in Keysville. Organizers have booked four local wineries this year. Tasting and non-tasting tickets may be purchased online through PayPal or by credit card by visiting the website, www.barksdalecancerfou.wixsite.com/mysite and clicking on the upcoming events tab. Note that the link is not supported through Google; so use an alternate web browser when purchasing tickets). Advance tickets are $20 for tasting and $15 for non-tasting. Tasting tickets are $25 at the gate; non-tasting ticket pricing is the same at the gate.

October 1

DAIRY DAY— The Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, holds Dairy Day on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with cheese tasting, ice cream, butter making and milk goats on hand. Residents can also talk to farmers and ask questions. It’s $5 to get in and the event is capped at 30 people. To get in, call (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The group will not hold their monthly meeting for August, but will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.