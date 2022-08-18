Dance fitness class set

Weekly class sessions started for the Farmville Recreation Department’s dance fitness class… the Trae Experience. Get your workout in with an energetic, cardio dance fitness class infused with zumba, werq, mixxedfit, and commit. Music ranges from country, hip hop, kpop and more. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The class location will be held at the South Street Conference Center behind the Courthouse located at 124 South Street, 2nd floor.

The class is Mondays and Wednesdays 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

There is a nominal fee of $5 per session. The Program Participation Form must be completed in order to participate in all programs and classes facilitated by the Town of Farmville Parks and Recreation Department. This form can be found on the farmvilleva.com website and completed online or printed and turned in at the class session or at the Recreation Department Office located at 124 South Street, first floor.

Payments can be made at the Town Treasurer’s Office located at 116 N. Main Street in person via or over the phone by calling (434) 392-3333.

For questions, contact the Recreation Department by phone: (434) 391-1125, or email: twoodson@farmvilleva.com. The Town intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations, please contact the Farmville Recreation Department.