Youth Football and Cheerleading registration open

The Town of Farmville Recreation Department is sponsoring youth football and cheerleading for residents of Farmville and Prince Edward County. The groups include the following:

• Flag: Ages 5-7

• Minors: Ages 8-9

• JV: Ages 10-11

• Varsity: Ages 12–13

All participants are required to submit payment and a registration form. Registration may be completed online at farmvilleva.com or in paper form, which is available for pick up at the treasurer’s office located at 116 N. Main St. or the recreation department office at 124 South St. Both football players and cheerleaders also must submit a copy of their birth certificate and a completed physical examination form for the current year.

Registration fees are $55 per child and $50 for each additional child. Registration is currently open and ends at 5 p.m., July 29. There is a $10 late fee per child for late registrations.

Practice begins at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1. All practices are at the Fireman’s Sports Arena located at 1328 Zion Hill Rd.

For questions, contact the recreation department by phone at (434) 391- 1125, or email at twoodson@farmvilleva.com. The town intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations, contact the Farmville Recreation Department.