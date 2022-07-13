Your turn — It’s your money and you need it now

America is in crisis. With inflation reaching near record levels and gas prices soaring, Virginians are struggling every day to get to school and work, and to buy groceries and other essentials their families need.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration projects that Virginia’s surplus during the next budget cycle will reach $13.4 billion.

House Republicans worked to return $5.2 billion to Virginia taxpayers. Virginians work hard and they deserve to keep more of the money that they’ve earned.

Unfortunately, Democrats don’t see it that way. Even despite the economic hardship Virginians are facing at the hands of bad Democratic policymaking, they argued against the Republican majority’s tax relief plan in the House of Delegates.

Nonetheless, we were successful in returning some $4 billion to the taxpayers.

At a time when inflation-driven price hikes have many Virginia families struggling to make ends meet, the Commonwealth is swimming in cash.

We have a fiscal and moral obligation to help them. That obligation starts with reducing the taxes they pay and keeping more of their own money for their families. Republicans voted to do just that.

That process starts with a direct tax rebate — the House voted to fund a rebate of $300 per filer, or $600 per joint filing couple. A rebate of $250/$500 was signed into law.

Next, we voted to double the standard deduction, which will keep more money in paychecks by reducing the overall income tax burden. A significant expansion, not quite a 100% increase, was signed into law.

We voted to repeal the grocery tax, which would have resulted in a 2.5 percent tax reduction every time Virginians buy groceries. A 1.5 percent reduction was signed into law.

As it stands, inflation rates have reached a 40-year high.

The Republican-led House has passed legislation designed to put cash back in the pocket of the taxpayer and rein in out-of-control government that operates at the expense of Virginia families and communities.

What Republicans in the House get that their counterparts don’t is that taxes belong to the people, not to the government.

I have always been a conservative who believes power belongs to the people, not to bureaucrats or power-hungry officials. Virginians have always been champions known for our work ethic and core values. I will continue our fight in Richmond.

DEL. TOMMY WRIGHT can be reached via email at DelTWright@House.Virginia.gov or (804) 698-1061.