Wise recognized at state FFA convention

During the 96th Virginia FFA Convention, held June 27-30 at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Tanner Wise of Buckingham FFA received the State FFA Degree, the highest award bestowed to its members by the Virginia FFA organization.

Wise also was recognized during the FFA Convention as the 2022 State Proficiency Award Winner for Sheep Production. His Sheep Proficiency Award application was the culmination of his six-year Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project. “Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers,” According to the National FFA website.

He will enter Virginia Tech this fall as an animal and poultry sciences major. Wise’s Sheep Proficiency Award application now moves on to the National FFA competition for judging.

Wise is a second generation Virginia FFA State Degree recipient and he served as president of the Buckingham FFA Chapter during the 2021-2022 school year. He is the son of David and Sherri Wise of Poplar View Farm LLC.

