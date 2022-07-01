Williams retires, new firm to takeover JW’s Express

JW’s Express will close at 4 p.m., June 30. The convenience store is located at the Exxon gas station on East Third Street and has been serving the community since 1998. After 24 years in operation, owner Jean Williams is ready to retire and enjoy some free time. Williams said she greatly appreciates the support the Farmville community has shown her and her store over the years. However, JW’s Express will reopen at 6 a.m., July 1, under new management. The convenience store is keeping the name for now, but loyal customers can expect that a name change could come soon. (Photo by Andy Bridge)