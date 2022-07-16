Wildlife Wednesday at Bear Creek Lake

Every Wednesday through August 24, Bear Creek Lake State Park in Cumberland County offers the opportunity to explore the lives of the parks’ wetland wildlife and of land-based nature neighbors.

It begins at 10 a.m. with a canoe excursion.This family-friendly hour-long tour for ages six and older will journey to several points of interest to see the dynamic vitality of the lake ecosystem. No canoeing experience is necessary and all equipment is provided. Advance registration and payment is required at the park office or by calling (804) 492-4410. The fee is $5 per person. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible guardian. Footwear with a heel strap is required.

After disembarking, time will be spent looking a little closer to the shoreline to discover the community of critters that sustain life in the lake.

At 2 p.m., there is a free program at the Legacy Wayside near the playground area to address questions such as: Are all snakes venomous? How do they regulate their body temperature? Are there cobras in the park? What snakes live in Virginia? Find out the answers, and many other staggering snake facts presented by a park ranger and a live snake. Registration is not required for the snake program. Daily parking fees apply.

