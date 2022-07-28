Vincent L. Earley, 75, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, in Prince Edward County. Vincent graduated from Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville in 1968, having earlier lost four years of formal education due to Prince Edward County’s closure of its public schools as part of its “massive resistance” to integration, resolved only by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1964 decision in Griffin v. County School Board of Prince Edward County.

Shortly after graduation from high school, Vincent was drafted and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was wounded in battle in Hue. For his courage he was awarded the Purple Heart. Vincent was a lifetime member of the VFW and member of Post 7059.

Vincent married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Nunnally, in 1971. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a kind man who exuded a low key, quiet strength. He set a positive example for his entire family, though he was especially committed to his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He greatly enjoyed spending time with them and his large extended family.

Vincent was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and served in many capacities. He took his responsibilities as a steward of the church very seriously, always going above and beyond.

Vincent was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Susie Earley; brothers, Lawrence (Jake), Joseph (Joe) and Philip Truman; sister, Bertha Earley Shepperson; sisters-in-law, Delores Early and Mattie “Marie“ Nunnally; brothers–in-law, Vance and Robert Nunnally and nephews, Phillip, Brian and Louis Kaunda Earley.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley; children, LaTreasa (Jerry) Woodson, Keita Seward and Christopher; grandchildren, Markus and Michael Seward and Jayden Woodson; great grandchild, A’Mhari Seward; brothers, John (Marlene) and Frank (Barbara); his sisters, Deloris and Carolyn (Archie); brothers-in-law Roy, Melvin and Charles (Vivian) Nunnally; sisters–in-law Harriet Fentress, Josephine Earley, Annie and Mary Nunnally and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and longtime friend, Floyd Gibson.

Services for Vincent will be held on Saturday, July 30, at 12 p.m., at New Bethel Baptist Church, 14167 Farmville Rd., Meherrin, VA 23954. Interment will be held Monday, Aug. 1, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, VA 23002.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

The American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/aha/memorial or P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692

Purple Heart Foundation, https://purpleheartfoundation.org or P.O. Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003.