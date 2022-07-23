SVCC announces academic achievements
Published 6:17 pm Saturday, July 23, 2022
Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) announces its president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2021-2022 academic year.
A curricular student at SVCC who has attained a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher, has attempted a minimum of six credit hours during the semester, and completed 20 semester credit hours will be placed on the president’s list. A curricular student who has attained a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and has attempted a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester will be placed on the vice president’s List. SVCC congratulates these students who made its prestigious lists.
PRESIDENTS LIST
• Summer Brewster of Arvonia
• Jack McCutcheon of Arvonia
• Cole Auten of Buckingham
• Abigail Burgess of Buckingham
• Cadence Campbell of Buckingham
• Alyssa Gormus of Buckingham
• Kaitlyn Hucks of Buckingham
• Cheyenne Crenshaw of Cartersville
• Matthew Aydlett of Cullen
• Kathryn Hamilton of Cullen
• Nipin Hennings of Cullen
• Kamirah Brown of Cumberland
• Rodney Davenport of Cumberland
• Callie Dominick of Cumberland
• Ty Drinkard of Cumberland
• Cooper Ellis of Cumberland
• Calvin Foster of Cumberland
• Steven Gills of Cumberland
• Ann McConkey of Cumberland
• Lillian McConkey of Cumberland
• Patricia Murrill of Cumberland
• Hannah Lenz-Phillips of Cumberland
• Shelia Robinson of Cumberland
• Helena Trent of Cumberland
• Abigail Dowdy of Dillwyn
• Kyra Johnson of Dillwyn
• Gabrielle Jones of Dillwyn
• Anna Stinson of Dillwyn
• Robert Tolbert of Dillwyn
• Uzziel Vea-Linares of Dillwyn
• Albert Yeung of Dillwyn
• Tanner Wise of Dillwyn
• John-Michael Akers of Farmville
• Marwell Arauz-Tellez of Farmville
• Kimberly Baker of Farmville
• Matthew Bates of Farmville
• Olivia Beachly of Farmville
• William Bowles of Farmville
• Rayah Edelson of Farmville
• Mary Edmonds of Farmville
• Alexandra Flores of Farmville
• Cooper Fraser of Farmville
• Kailynn Hamilton of Farmville
• Nathan Hamilton of Farmville
• Brenda Hernandez of Farmville
• Christina Jones of Farmville
• Laila Jones of Farmville
• Soma Jones of Farmville
• Robert Kinne of Farmville
• Zachariah Kowalski of Farmville
• Kelsey Kronmeister of Farmville
• Octavia Lambert of Farmville
• Alyson Lucas of Farmville
• Meera Mishra of Farmville
• Wyatt Pence of Farmville
• Dillon Sibold of Farmville
• Clayton Stanley of Farmville
• Sydney Stokes of Farmville
• Alani Walton of Farmville
• Saye Woodard of Farmville
• Ashley Worrell of Farmville
• Evan Helton of Green Bay
• Anastasia Howells of Green Bay
• Julie Shaw of Green Bay
• Kaley Vallejo of Howardsville
• Nat’Shya Boyd of Meherrin
• Amy Flanagan of Meherrin
• Tataneisha Jackson of Meherrin
• Ciarra Oliveras of Meherrin
• Michelle Perez of Meherrin
• Tiffany Talbott of Meherrin
• Sebastian Uriarte of Meherrin
• Jaylen Anderson of New Canton
• Kaylynn Finch of New Canton
• Chance Woodson of New Canton
• Hannah Bailey of Pamplin
• Sydney Baldwin of Pamplin
• Laural Williams of Pamplin
• Naomi Becker of Prospect
• Kemani Bowles of Prospect
• Erica Cochran of Prospect
• Jamie Anderson of Rice
• Ashley Dove of Rice
• Andrew Godfrey of Rice
• Natalie Aldridge of Scottsville
• Magdeline Rumsey of Scottsville
• Justice Steger of Scottsville
• Samuel Trimble of Scottsville
VICE PRESIDENTS LIST
• Courtney Agee of Buckingham
• Carrie Carter of Buckingham
• Madalyn Boyles of Cumberland
• Kyler Gilliam of Cumberland
• Jasmine Hatcher of Cumberland
• Mariah Paras of Cumberland
• Sabrina Elliott of Dillwyn
• Katlyn Harris of Dillwyn
• Griffin Beach of Farmville
• Sydney Bernier of Farmville
• Morgan Curtis of Farmville
• Kristin Estes of Farmville
• Kenneth Harris of Farmville
• Edgar Jones of Farmville
• Melissa Lang of Farmville
• Alena Pureskina of Farmville
• Jennifer Spigler of Farmville
• Delores Claytor of Green Bay
• Jodeci Williams of Green Bay
• Katherine Taney of Meherrin
• Tyquan Watkins of Meherrin
• Maureen Biddle of Prospect
• Kristen Edwards of Prospect
• Zhakia Giles of Rice
• Joshua Hicks of Rice