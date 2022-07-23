SVCC announces academic achievements

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) announces its president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2021-2022 academic year.

A curricular student at SVCC who has attained a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher, has attempted a minimum of six credit hours during the semester, and completed 20 semester credit hours will be placed on the president’s list. A curricular student who has attained a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and has attempted a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester will be placed on the vice president’s List. SVCC congratulates these students who made its prestigious lists.

PRESIDENTS LIST

• Summer Brewster of Arvonia

• Jack McCutcheon of Arvonia

• Cole Auten of Buckingham

• Abigail Burgess of Buckingham

• Cadence Campbell of Buckingham

• Alyssa Gormus of Buckingham

• Kaitlyn Hucks of Buckingham

• Cheyenne Crenshaw of Cartersville

• Matthew Aydlett of Cullen

• Kathryn Hamilton of Cullen

• Nipin Hennings of Cullen

• Kamirah Brown of Cumberland

• Rodney Davenport of Cumberland

• Callie Dominick of Cumberland

• Ty Drinkard of Cumberland

• Cooper Ellis of Cumberland

• Calvin Foster of Cumberland

• Steven Gills of Cumberland

• Ann McConkey of Cumberland

• Lillian McConkey of Cumberland

• Patricia Murrill of Cumberland

• Hannah Lenz-Phillips of Cumberland

• Shelia Robinson of Cumberland

• Helena Trent of Cumberland

• Abigail Dowdy of Dillwyn

• Kyra Johnson of Dillwyn

• Gabrielle Jones of Dillwyn

• Anna Stinson of Dillwyn

• Robert Tolbert of Dillwyn

• Uzziel Vea-Linares of Dillwyn

• Albert Yeung of Dillwyn

• Tanner Wise of Dillwyn

• John-Michael Akers of Farmville

• Marwell Arauz-Tellez of Farmville

• Kimberly Baker of Farmville

• Matthew Bates of Farmville

• Olivia Beachly of Farmville

• William Bowles of Farmville

• Rayah Edelson of Farmville

• Mary Edmonds of Farmville

• Alexandra Flores of Farmville

• Cooper Fraser of Farmville

• Kailynn Hamilton of Farmville

• Nathan Hamilton of Farmville

• Brenda Hernandez of Farmville

• Christina Jones of Farmville

• Laila Jones of Farmville

• Soma Jones of Farmville

• Robert Kinne of Farmville

• Zachariah Kowalski of Farmville

• Kelsey Kronmeister of Farmville

• Octavia Lambert of Farmville

• Alyson Lucas of Farmville

• Meera Mishra of Farmville

• Wyatt Pence of Farmville

• Dillon Sibold of Farmville

• Clayton Stanley of Farmville

• Sydney Stokes of Farmville

• Alani Walton of Farmville

• Saye Woodard of Farmville

• Ashley Worrell of Farmville

• Evan Helton of Green Bay

• Anastasia Howells of Green Bay

• Julie Shaw of Green Bay

• Kaley Vallejo of Howardsville

• Nat’Shya Boyd of Meherrin

• Amy Flanagan of Meherrin

• Tataneisha Jackson of Meherrin

• Ciarra Oliveras of Meherrin

• Michelle Perez of Meherrin

• Tiffany Talbott of Meherrin

• Sebastian Uriarte of Meherrin

• Jaylen Anderson of New Canton

• Kaylynn Finch of New Canton

• Chance Woodson of New Canton

• Hannah Bailey of Pamplin

• Sydney Baldwin of Pamplin

• Laural Williams of Pamplin

• Naomi Becker of Prospect

• Kemani Bowles of Prospect

• Erica Cochran of Prospect

• Jamie Anderson of Rice

• Ashley Dove of Rice

• Andrew Godfrey of Rice

• Natalie Aldridge of Scottsville

• Magdeline Rumsey of Scottsville

• Justice Steger of Scottsville

• Samuel Trimble of Scottsville

VICE PRESIDENTS LIST

• Courtney Agee of Buckingham

• Carrie Carter of Buckingham

• Madalyn Boyles of Cumberland

• Kyler Gilliam of Cumberland

• Jasmine Hatcher of Cumberland

• Mariah Paras of Cumberland

• Sabrina Elliott of Dillwyn

• Katlyn Harris of Dillwyn

• Griffin Beach of Farmville

• Sydney Bernier of Farmville

• Morgan Curtis of Farmville

• Kristin Estes of Farmville

• Kenneth Harris of Farmville

• Edgar Jones of Farmville

• Melissa Lang of Farmville

• Alena Pureskina of Farmville

• Jennifer Spigler of Farmville

• Delores Claytor of Green Bay

• Jodeci Williams of Green Bay

• Katherine Taney of Meherrin

• Tyquan Watkins of Meherrin

• Maureen Biddle of Prospect

• Kristen Edwards of Prospect

• Zhakia Giles of Rice

• Joshua Hicks of Rice