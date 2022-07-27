Summer night starlight at Sailor’s Creek

Spend a beautiful evening with the Crewe Astronomy Club gazing at the stars and learning about the night sky from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6. Using hi-tech telescopes positioned in front of the Visitor Center at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, guests will have the opportunity to look upon the red planet Mars, the planet Saturn with its beautiful rings and the planet Jupiter with its many moons.

If you have your own telescope, bring it along, too. While waiting for the sun to fully set, the Crewe astronomers will present a fascinating, awe-inspiring program inside the visitor center about the known universe.

This family-friendly program is free to the public. In the event of adverse weather conditions (rain, lightning, thunderstorms) the program is subject to cancellation.

For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr. virginia.gov. The purpose of Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park is to preserve the cultural landscape as it was in 1865, and to provide the historic setting to tell the story of the last major battle of the Civil War in Virginia before the surrender of Robert E. Lee’s Army at Appomattox Court House, and its impact on the citizens of Southside Virginia.