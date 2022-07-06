Summer camp for youth held

The Town of Farmville, along with Crossroads Prevention Services, conducted an exciting two-week summer day camp in May and June.

The theme for the first week of camp was Sports Extravaganza, which took place from Tuesday, May 31, to Friday, June 3. Youth took part in interactive educational programs and active sports programs. The youth visited Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center in Appomattox, where they were introduced to the 4-H camp atmosphere, classes, and swimming. On Wednesday, they participated in group games and swimming at Fuqua School and on the following day Fit Academy conducted a field day at the sports arena followed by swimming at the Southside Virginia Family YMCA. The final day of camp for the week concluded with bowling at Main Street Lanes.

The following week’s theme was Outdoor Adventure, which took place Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9. The first day consisted of a Herpetology program conducted by Jack Wagstaff, Holiday Lake 4-H Center Natural Resource Educator, and a Nature Scavenger Hunt. On Tuesday, June 7, the youth visited High Bridge State Park at the Camp Paradise location to learn about the history of the bridge and wrap up the day with swimming at the Fuqua School. On Wednesday, the group visited Sandy River Outdoor Adventure for teambuilding and the High ropes course. The week concluded with a visit to Twin Lakes state park for nature classes and swimming.

Farmville Recreation Department officials said they appreciate the effort and support of the campers, teen counselors, bus drivers from Farmville Area Bus, and Fuqua School for providing lunch through the week that made this camp successful. Thanks also was extended to Crossroads Prevention Services, which assisted with the organization and instruction for this day camp.

For more information on upcoming events contact the Farmville Recreation Department by phone at (434) 391-1125 or email at twoodson@farmvilleva.com.