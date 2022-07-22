Smithson earns license

A year ago, Dontè Carnell Smithson, 26, of Charlotte County, became a funeral service intern at the Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment in Farmville and the Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment in Crewe under the supervision and guidance of Dr. Carl U. Eggleston. Smithson passed the Funeral Service Arts and Funeral Service Sciences National Board Exam March 12. He successfully completed the Funeral Service Internship Program April 11. Smithson passed the Virginia Laws, Rules and Regulations (LRR) Examon June 21. As of June 24, Smithson has fulfilled the requirements of the Code of Virginia and the Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers Department of Health Professions and is authorized to practice as a funeral service licensee in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Being active in the local district, Southside Funeral Directors Association, Smithson recently joined the Virginia Morticians Association Inc.