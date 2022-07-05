Shenandoah University announces graduates

Shenandoah University is pleased to announce the 1,204 graduates who received their degrees or certificates during the 2021-22 academic year. These included 236 August 2021 graduates, 332 December 2021 graduates and 636 May 2022 graduates. Shenandoah’s 2022 University Commencement took place May 21.

The following students were among those who graduated from Shenandoah during the 2021-22 academic year:

• Alysa Everly, of Scottsville, with a bachelor of science in environmental studies.

• Kristen Topham, of Farmville, with a doctor of musical arts in performance.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. With about 4,000 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge. Shenandoah students collaborate with accomplished professors who provide focused, individual attention, all the while leading several programs to be highly nationally ranked. Shenandoah empowers its students to improve the human condition and to be principled professionals and leaders wherever they go. For more information, visit su.edu.