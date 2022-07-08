Scholarships awarded to 19 area students

Published 4:57 pm Friday, July 8, 2022

By Staff Report

The Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation Inc. has given 45 scholarships to 19 students which include eight college students and 11 high school students for a total of $41,104 in 2022. This is the foundation’s highest total ever.

To date, the foundation has given a total of $137,734 in teacher grants and $480,000 in scholarships to Cumberland High School graduates. The grand total of foundation giving is $618,000.

• Chelsea Moorefield received the Green Ridge Scholarship and the Friend of the Library – Books Scholarship for a total of $2,250 and will be attending Longwood University.

• Jack McCutchen received the Green Ridge Scholarship, Sonny Merriman Scholarship, Southside Electric Scholarship and Friend of the Library – Books Scholarship for a total of $2,250 and will be attending the University of Vermont.

• Ashley Worrell received the Cumberland Clothes Closet Scholarship, Green Ridge Scholarship and the Lineweaver Family Scholarship for a total of $3,000 and will be attending the University of Virginia.

• Caitlin Hartley received the David Goodman Memorial Scholarship and the Cumberland Clothes Closet Scholarship for a total of $3,162 and will be attending Longwood University.

• Ebony Aruz-Tellez received the Green Ridge Scholarship and the Elizabeth Dawson Memorial Scholarship for a total of $2,000 and will be attending Longwood University.

• Mariah Paras received the Cumberland Clothes Closet Scholarship and the Letterpress Scholarship for a total of $1,500 and will be attending James Madison University.

• Calvin Foster received the Cartersville Ruritan Club Scholarship and the Green Ridge Scholarship for a total of $1,500 and will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University.

• Caroline Seal received the Cumberland Clothes Closet Scholarship, Dale Thornton – Books Scholarship and the Eldridge Sanderson Scholarship for a total of $2,270 and will be attending James Madison University.

• Patricia Murrill received the Cumberland Clothes Closet Scholarship and the William and Ada Sanderson Memorial Scholarship for a total of $3,142 and will be attending Pace University.

• Daniel Stone received the Green Ridge Scholarship, Eric L. Robinson Memorial Scholarship, Buggy Tops Scholarship-Books Scholarship and Friends of the Library – Books Scholarship for a total of $3,000 and will be attending Liberty University.

• Cole Fillman received the Zeke Sanderson Memorial Scholarship for a total of $1,020 and will be attending Longwood University.

• Elizabeth Newman received the Thomas Chapel Scholarship, Woman’s Club of Cumberland – Books Scholarship and the Carla Urqahart Memorial Scholarship for a total of $1,700 and will be attending Radford University.

• Cooper Ellis received the Green Ridge Scholarship, Olander Fleming Scholarship, and the 5K Participant Donation – Books for a total of $1,740 and will be attending George Mason University.

• Helena Trent received the Cumberland Clothes Closet Scholarship and the Elizabeth Dawson Memorial Scholarship for a total of $2,000 and will be attending Old Dominion University.

• Wyatt Pence received the Green Ridge Scholarship and the William and Ada Sanderson Memorial Scholarship for a total of $2,020 and will be attending George Mason University.

• Kyler Gilliam received the Green Ridge Scholarship for a total of $2,000 and will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University.

• Mark Patterson received the Pediatrics Therapies – Books Scholarship and the Green Ridge Scholarship for a total of $1,300 and will be attending Old Dominion University.

• Shelia Robinson received the Green Ridge Scholarship, Friends of the Library Scholarship, Cumberland Clothes Closet Scholarship and the Colonial Pipeline Scholarship for a total of $3,250 and will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University.

• Marya Elasha received the John and Betty Sanderson Scholarship and the Spread Love Scholarship for a total of $2,000 and will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University.

