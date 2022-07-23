Roundabout work on schedule

Since June 6, the Route 15/133/692 intersection has been under construction for a new traffic pattern. According to Len Stevens, communications manager at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Phase 2 of construction now underway is on schedule to end on Monday, Aug. 1. Starting in August, Phase 3 of the installation will start with the reopening of Routes 133 and 692. Route 15 also will remain open, but shoulder work will take place. According to VDOT, this new roundabout in Kingsville is expected to improve safety and overall roadway operations for the area. Roundabouts have been shown to improve safety as they reduce the number of impact points compared to a regular four-way stop from 32 to eight and create more efficient and safer speeds. The opening of this new traffic pattern will be just in time for the new school year for Prince Edward County schools and Hampden-Sydney College.