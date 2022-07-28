On July 18, Rodney Andrew Baldwin, “Andy”, was called to Heaven. He is the youngest son of Joseph and Patricia Baldwin of Rice.

Andy grew up in Virginia Beach and graduated from Princess Anne High School. He later worked at Special Persons Mailing and Sugar Plum Bakery decorating cakes.

Andy was a very loving soul and enjoyed socializing. He loved to listen and dance to music and enjoyed everything Halloween. He also created beautiful pieces of art.

He is predeceased by his mother, Lee Poplin and will be dearly missed by his sibling, nieces, nephews and special family friends.

Interment will be in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice, on Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m.