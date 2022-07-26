Roberts Samuel Martin Jr. ‘Buddy’

Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022

By Staff Report

Roberts Samuel Martin Jr. ‘Buddy’ passed away peacefully on July 21, at age 78. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobs and Lucy Martin; brother, John; brother-in-law, Dean Agee and his beloved daughter, Jackie Martin Jenkins.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Martin; sister, Sunny Agee; brother, Chip Martin; nephews, Peery Agee (Yvonne), Martin Agee (Sally), John Agee (Missy), Skipper Martin (Laura), Blake Martin (Deidre) and all of their beautiful children; Nancy’s daughter, Tami LaFreniere and grandson, Hunter LaFreniere.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, from 3- 6 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A graveside service will be private.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.

