Roberts Samuel Martin Jr. ‘Buddy’ passed away peacefully on July 21, at age 78. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobs and Lucy Martin; brother, John; brother-in-law, Dean Agee and his beloved daughter, Jackie Martin Jenkins.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Martin; sister, Sunny Agee; brother, Chip Martin; nephews, Peery Agee (Yvonne), Martin Agee (Sally), John Agee (Missy), Skipper Martin (Laura), Blake Martin (Deidre) and all of their beautiful children; Nancy’s daughter, Tami LaFreniere and grandson, Hunter LaFreniere.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, from 3- 6 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A graveside service will be private.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.