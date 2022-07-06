Radford announces spring graduates

Radford University (RU) presented undergraduate and graduate degrees during its spring 2022 commencement exercises.

There were 250 graduate degrees awarded during a hooding ceremony Friday, May 6 at the Dedmon Center on campus in Radford. Then on Saturday, May 7, 915 undergraduate degrees were presented on Moffett Lawn at the Radford campus.

In all, Radford University conferred degrees on 1,165 undergraduate and graduate students from main campus and Radford University Carilion (RUC) including:

• Brandon K. Caban of Farmville, graduated with a bachelor of fne arts in art

• Morrgan Lin Suzanne Duncan of Cartersville, graduated with a bachelor of science in anthropological sciences

• Jordan Elijah Helton of Greenbay, graduated with a bachelor of science in emergency services

• Jacob Kalin Landis of Farmville, graduated with a bachelor of science in emergency services

• Denesha Lanette Taquesh Harris of Farmville, graduated with a bachelor of science in exercise, sport and health education

• Garrett James Jensen of Farmville, graduated with a bachelor of social work in social work

Stacey Price (Class of ‘99, M.S. ‘01) delivered the keynote address at the graduate hooding ceremony Friday night.

“Congratulations to all of you. You made it!” said Price, a Washington, D.C.-based social entrepreneur who leads a retail incubator that supports nearly a thousand entrepreneurs. “You not only made it through all of the classes and the papers and the exams, but I want to you take a moment to acknowledge that you did it with the weight that you have felt over these last two years.”