Pollinator and nature festival set

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Staff Report

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host the third annual Butterflies on the Battlefield Pollinator and Nature Festival Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the visitor center. The Pollinator and Nature Festival focuses on educating guests about the important role pollinators play in their ecosystem and how to create a pollinator habitat.

This year’s festival features educational booths including the Virginia Master Naturalists and the Margaret Watson Bird Club, a pollinator garden, a wildflower scavenger hunt, as well as children’s crafts & activities. While you are here, hike some of our beautiful trails, bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at one of our picnic areas, and cool down with a sweat treat from a local ice cream vendor who will be on hand throughout the event.

This event is free and pets are welcome, but must be on a least at all times. For additional information, call the park at (804) 561-7510 or email sailorscreek@ dcr.virginia.gov.

In the event of severe weather, the event may be canceled.

