Police respond to report of active shooter
Published 7:38 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Farmville Police responded to Centra Southside Community Hospital for a call of an active shooter early Wednesday afternoon, July 27.
According to a Town of Farmville Facebook post the hospital immediately went on lockdown.
The post went on to say it was quickly determined it was not an active shooter, but a person who called in to say they were going to shoot the place up.
Following an investigation by police a suspect was detained for questioning and arrested.
The lockdown has been lifted.