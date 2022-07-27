Police respond to report of active shooter

Published 7:38 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Staff Report

Farmville Police responded to Centra Southside Community Hospital for a call of an active shooter early Wednesday afternoon, July 27.

According to a Town of Farmville Facebook post the hospital immediately went on lockdown.

The post went on to say it was quickly determined it was not an active shooter, but a person who called in to say they were going to shoot the place up.

Following an investigation by police a suspect was detained for questioning and arrested.

The lockdown has been lifted.

