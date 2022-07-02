PEFYA Belles All-Stars win District 1 tournament

The Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA) Dixie Youth Belles won the District 1 tournament in Blackstone. They went undefeated in the double elimination tournament and are going to the state tournament that starts Friday, July 15 in Amherst. To win the tournament, they beat Lunenburg Friday night 16-6 and then South Hill 17-5 in a game that didn’t end until 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning. They defeated Nottoway Sunday afternoon 20-3 and beat South Hill Monday afternoon 14-4. The roster includes Rebekah Call, Kayla Killebrew, Lola Kimmel, Gabby Lang, Sarah Lucas, Jolene Mitchell, Evelynn Noraas, Mary Reagan Phaup, Alivia Rachels, Kenna Schmidt and Kayla Styles. The team is coached by David Schmidt, Jeffrey Sargent and Chris Call.