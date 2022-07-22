Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 70 years

The Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 70 years of service to the citizens of Pamplin, Appomattox County, Prince Edward County and Charlotte County.

In appreciation for the community’s support throughout the 70 years, the department will be hosting an Open House with free activities for children, at the Pamplin Fire House on July 24, from 2-4 p.m.

We will have carnival games with small prizes, cool off under our new Splash Tower (you will get wet so bring a towel!), and enjoy free hotdogs and refreshments.

Organized in early 1952, the Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department’s mission is to protect life and property, fire prevention, fire suppression, assist local Sheriff’s offices and State Police with motor vehicle accidents, and support other emergency agencies as requested.