No charges to be filed in death of Vaughan

According to a release from Prince Edward Commonwealth Attorney Megan Clark there will be no charges filed in the death of 25 year old Amont’e Vaughan from Green Bay.

“As previously reported, on February 11, Amont’e Vaughan died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained during an argument at Worsham Grocery Store, in Prince Edward County. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has received all necessary evidence to assess whether criminal charges are appropriate. After a careful review of all evidence – including police reports, witness statements, video footage, 911 calls and the autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner – there is no probable cause to charge anyone with a crime. The evidence shows that there was a verbal altercation between Vaughan and another individual. During the course of the argument Vaughan produced a firearm. In turn, the other individual then produced a firearm. Both individuals discharged their firearms.

“At the request of Vaughan’s family, the Commonwealth’s Attorney and representatives from the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office met with a 3-person panel chosen by the Prince Edward County NAACP. All of the Commonwealth’s evidence was presented to this panel, with the exception of the autopsy, because it had not been received at the time of the meeting. The panel expressed their agreement with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s assessment of the investigation and subsequently provided a written report to Vaughan’s family. Once the autopsy was received in mid-June, the Commonwealth’s Attorney scheduled a meeting with Vaughan’s family. The autopsy results did not change the Commonwealth’s position. Although heartbroken at the loss of their loved one, Vaughan’s family respects the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s decision.

“At this point, the investigation is closed. The Commonwealth’s Attorney wishes to thank the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this matter. Likewise, the Commonwealth’s Attorney thanks the public for its patience as this investigation has taken time. Please respect Vaughan’s family and allow them the space needed to grieve this horrific loss. Direct any questions to Megan L. Clark, Commonwealth’s Attorney, at (434) 392-1902 or megan.clark@co.prince-edward.va.us.”