New tanker officially joins Rice Volunteer Fire Department fleet

The Rice Volunteer Fire Department purchased a new tanker that officially joined the fleet on Monday, June 27. Tanker 7-5 holds 3,000 gallons and is equipped with a 1,000 g.p.m., or gallons per minute, water pump flow rate. These tankers are helpful in rural areas around Rice where there are limited fire hydrants. Each year the Rice Volunteer Fire Department holds its BackDraft For Cash fundraiser. These fundraisers are specifically to raise money for new trucks. This event usually includes a dinner and raffle ticket sales for major prizes. According to Chief Wes Reames, the department had been saving up for a new tanker for a few years before COVID-19 put them behind by having to cancel the event. This year, the BackDraft For Cash was back and a success. The department decided to move forward and purchase the new tanker this year. Reames and the rest of the department greatly appreciate the community for all of its support in fundraisers to make this possible.