National Night Out set for Riverside Park

For 2022, Farmville Police Department will change its National Night Out format to a larger event at a single location, Riverside Park.

National Night Out is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the downtown park. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. There will be informational displays from area first responders, churches and local civic organizations, as well as children’s activities and multiple vendors on site with food for sale.

“This is the 11th year celebrating National Night Out for the Town of Farmville and we are very excited about the new plans for this year. We hope the entire town can come together at Riverside Park and join us for this important community policing program,” Special Operations Lieutenant C.W. Moss said.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug-prevention awareness, develop and strengthen partnerships between police and residents and generate support for anti-crime programs, such as neighborhood watch, crime solvers and business watch.