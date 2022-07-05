Music, fireworks bring Fourth celebration downtown

The Town of Farmville moved its Fireworks After Dark to downtown this year for the first time. In the past, the event was held at the Farmville Municipal Airport. This year’s celebration included music on Crute Stage by the Patrick Oliver Band and Soul Expressions, as well as music on the North Street Stage, located outside of the North Street Press Club. The Porch Gliders performed on the North Street Stage. There were also many food vendors and other activities in town for the event, which ran from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 2. Lots of fun was had by all.