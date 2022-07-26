Missing woman found safe

The search for a missing Prince Edward County woman ended with good news Wednesday, July 27. Thi Thanh Thuy Tran was found safe around 9:20 a.m. by a canine search and rescue team off of Scuffletown Road near Rice. The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office had launched the search Sunday, July 24 around 7:30 p.m. immediately upon learning of her disappearance.

“This is the outcome we always hope for, and we are very thankful Ms. Tran was found unharmed,” said Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps. “This search focused on a roughly five square mile area around Scuffletown, Gulley Tavern and Saylers Creek Roads. Much of the search area was dense cutover, briery underbrush and rough terrain, making the search particularly challenging for both the trained ground personnel and the air resources.”

Since Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office search was supported by Prince Edward County Emergency Management, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Program and numerous trained volunteer search and rescue teams from across the Commonwealth. The Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Amelia Sheriff’s Office, Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Virginia Department of Corrections provided personnel and resources.

“The VDEM Search and Rescue Program stands ready to assist all Virginia localities with missing persons searches. We were grateful for this opportunity to assist Prince Edward County. I wish to thank the sheriff for asking for our assistance and the Rice Volunteer Fire Department for their gracious hospitality and support,” said Mark Eggeman, search and rescue coordinator with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“It takes a team and a lot of partners to accomplish the mission. In this case, it took ground, canine and air resources to find Ms. Tran I wish to thank everyone who supported this search,” said Sheriff Epps. “I also wish to express my appreciation to the Rice Volunteer Fire Department for allowing us to stage the search at their firehouse and the Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department for providing drone support.”