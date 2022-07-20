Men’s soccer schedule released

As the fall season approaches for Longwood men’s soccer, head coach Jon Atkinson has released a 17-match schedule that has the Lancers hosting seven matches and on the road for 10.

The schedule features plenty of tough matchups, with two opponents in American and Radford receiving votes in this year’s preseason top 25 poll. In addition, Virginia Tech finished 12th in last season’s poll, and Campbell received votes to end the year.

“There is nothing like the dawn of a new season,” said Atkinson ahead of the upcoming fall. “The anticipation is palpable and while behind the scenes the bits and pieces are still being stitched together, one thing for sure is it promises to be another gripping Big South encounter. Teams are familiar with one another and seem to always bring out the best when it matters. Last year is in the rearview mirror but we know we gained some ground and it’s important we use the fall effectively to build towards something special game by game.”

Longwood opens up the season at Eastern Tennessee State as part of a four game road trip. The Lancers start the year with seven of nine on the road, including five of their first seven non-conference games. Both Navy and Liberty come to Farmville in non-conference matchups.

Oct. 1 marks the start of Big South play as the team will travel to Asheville, North Carolina to take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Lancers play two of their first three in conference play on the, with a trip to Winthrop following their trip to UNC Asheville.

Longwood finishes the season with 10 of their last 11 matches against conference opponents. Four of their last six tilts will be in Farmville.

“While the out of conference schedule is important, the aim is to push the squad and see how we deal in deeper waters which can help build momentum for the Big South,” further commented Atkinson. “The squad welcomes back some familiar faces as well as a host of newcomers eager to make their mark.”

“I’m excited to learn what the lads make of their season and their ability to connect with one another and unite. Let’s see!”

The Big South men’s soccer playoffs begin November 6th. This season only the top four teams in the conference qualify for the postseason.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 14 — vs. Chowan (ex) – Home at 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 — vs. Duke (ex) – Away at 7 p.m.

Aug. 21 — vs. Barton (ex) – Home at 6 p.m.

Aug. 25 — vs. ETSU – Away at 6 p.m.

Aug. 31 — vs. VMI – Away at 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 — vs. WM – Away at 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 — vs. American – Away at 1 p.m.

Sept. 13 — vs. Navy – Home at 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 — vs. St. Francis – Away at 2 p.m.

Sept. 20 — vs. VT – Away at 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. Liberty – Home at 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 — vs. UNCA – Away at 2 p.m.

Oct. 5 — vs. Campbell – Home at 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 — vs. Winthrop – Away at 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 — vs. Radford – Home at 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 — vs. Upstate – Home at 4 p.m.

Oct. 23 — vs. Presbyterian – Away at 2 p.m.

Oct. 25 — vs. George Washington – Home at 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 — vs. Gardner Webb – Home at 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 — vs. High Point — Away at p.m.

Nov. 6 — vs. BSC Semi

Nov. 12 — vs. BSC Championship