Men’s Golf earns VaSID All-State Honors

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) placed four student-athletes on the 2022 Virginia Sports Information Directors’ (VaSID) College Division Men’s Golf All-State Teams, including one first team selection and three second team choices, while fifth-year head coach and Director of Athletics Chad Eisele was named the VaSID State Coach of the Year for the third time in four years.

Earning first team All-State honors are freshman Nick Rubino of Charlotte, North Carolina, while seniors John Hatcher Ferguson of Rocky Mount and Hunter Martin of Gloucester, along with junior Trevor Elliott of Richmond, each garnered second team accolades.

Nick Rubino ranked 55th in Division III and 37th in Region 4 with his 74.41 scoring average through six tournaments and 17 rounds. He posted season-low scores of 70 for 18 holes, 142 for 36 holes, 216 for 54 holes and 286 for 72 holes. Rubino earned one top five and two top 10 individual finishes overall this year with five rounds of par or better. Nick was previously recognized as a 2022 NCAA Division III PING All-America Honorable Mention selection after tying for third individually at the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships with his one-under par 71-71-74-70—286.

John Hatcher Ferguson ranked 39th in Division III and 22nd in Region 4 with his 73.93 scoring average through 10 tournaments and 29 rounds. He posted season-low scores of 69 for 18 holes, 141 for 36 holes, 213 for 54 holes and 295 for 72 holes. Ferguson earned one top five and three top 10 individual finishes overall with 10 rounds of par or better. John was previously recognized as All-ODAC first team as well as the ODAC Ted Keller Sportsman of the Year.

Hunter Martin ranked 65th in Division III and 30th in Region 4 with his 74.42 scoring average through nine tournaments and 26 rounds. He posted season-low scores of 69 (three times) for 18 holes, 139 for 36 holes, 208 for 54 holes and 308 for 72 holes. Martin earned one op tive and two top 10 individual finishes overall with seven rounds of par or better. Hunter was previously recognized as All-ODAC First Team, as well, and he was the ODAC Individual Champion for the second consecutive year, establishing a new ODAC Championship 54-hole record with his 70-69-69—208.

Trevor Elliott ranked 195th in Division III and 84th in Region 4 with his 75.96 scoring average through 10 tournaments and 28 rounds. He posted season-low scores of 64 for 18 holes, 138 for 36 holes, 209 for 54 holes and 293 for 72 holes. Elliott earned one top five and three top 10 individual finishes overall this year with five rounds of par or better, as well. Trevor was previously recognized as a 2022 NCAA Division III PING All-America Honorable Mention selection after tying for 10th at the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships with his 74-74- 72-73—293, and he was All-ODAC third team.

Chad Eisele led H-SC to a season to remember during 2021-22, finishing as National Runner-Up at the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships on May 10-13 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida. The Tigers posted a school-record, 72-hole score of 296-293-296- 291—1176 to finish just eight shots out of first place. It’s the best team and individual finish at the national tournament since 1975, when H-SC was the national runner-up. The Tigers also posted a 54-hole score of 282-281-283—846 to win the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Golf Championship on April 29-30 at the Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet. It’s just the third-ever ODAC Championship in the sport, and the first for the program since 1996. H-SC was ranked No. 2 in the final Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches’ Poll, and 11th in the final Golfstat Division III Top 25, while also ranked sixth by Golfstat in the extremely strong Region 4 that included 11 of the top 25 teams in the country. The Tigers averaged 296.14 per round, 17th-best in DIII and fifth-best in the region, with six top five finishes among seven top 10 overall efforts. H-SC played its finest golf at the end of the season with four consecutive top three team finishes, including three-straight first or second place efforts.