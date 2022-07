Louis Alvin Wunnenberg Sr., 94, born July 12, 1927, died June 27, in Farmville. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Farmville, on Saturday, July 16, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C. 20024 or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Farmville VA 23901.

Cremation Choice of VA assisted the family with final arrangements.