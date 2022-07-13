Letter to the Editor — ‘Let freedom ring’

To the Editor:

The United States is a country of freedom. Our freedoms include the freedom of speech, the right to vote, own property — including guns. Yet many women and girls lack basic health care. Laws are being passed that take away people’s reproductive rights. Basic civil rights include a woman’s control of her body. Every woman’s health care decision must be private, between her and her OB-GYN. Family planning must not be controlled by groups, politicians or states. Powerful conservative efforts are criminalizing abortion. Bills are being proposed that threaten the rights of pregnant women. Every woman must have the freedom of choice. The choice of if and when to reproduce is everyone’s basic right.

Ellen Roberts

Farmville