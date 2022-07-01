Letter — Questions on solar project need answers before approval

To the Editor:

Buckingham County mysteriously ended commenting options for the public to weigh-in on the monthly meetings. Here’s my input on Case 22 SUP-313 Pineside Solar Facility for the benefit of our citizens who won’t receive it at the Planning Commission meeting.

There are unanswered questions that need to be addressed before moving this application forward. They include:

• Where can the public find the solar policy for the county?

• Where does the Comprehensive Plan, dated 2015-2020, address industrial solar development?

Although I support alternative energy development, I question the site and suitability of industrial-scale solar projects.

• Why does this project include 2,376 acres?

• How much agricultural land do you plan to convert to industrial use?

• What will the erosion and sedimentation result be from nearly 200,000 solar panels’ impervious surface according to the formula of one inch of rainfall over 1,000 square feet of impervious surface yields 623 gallons?

• How do you calculate rainfall impacts as weather extremes have become common?

• Are you comparing the Pineside application to the Riverstone Project public comment input?

I will yield to the other commenters to add more items of concern.

Thank you,

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham