Lancer Summer Open 5K set

The Longwood mens and womens cross country teams host the Lancer Summer Open 5K Saturday, Aug. 6 on the Longwood Cross Country Course.

The open takes place along and through the scenic, rolling hills of the Longwood Cross Country course on Johnston Drive. The event, being held for a second straight year, is open to the public and offers participants a chance to tackle the Lancers’ home course on the site of the former Longwood Golf Course.

Registration is $25 per person and is open now. Same day registration at the event is $35.

A “virtual mile” walk or run option is also available for $20 which includes an event T-shirt, or $10 without a shirt. Participants can run or walk a mile between Aug. 1 to Aug. 15 and email results to Coach Brooke Craig at craigab@longwood.edu.

The event is open to all ages and abilities. Walkers are welcome, and dogs are permitted. Strollers are prohibited on the course due to the rough terrain of the cross country course.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Longwood cross country programs.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Check in: 7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

5K start: 9 a.m.

Awards: 10:30 a.m.

Sponsorship levels are available to help cover the costs of the event, with details on the levels here: https://longwoodevents.totalcamps.com/shop/ donation.

Both cross country teams will begin their fall seasons Sept. 1.