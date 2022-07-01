While many high school students enjoy the break from the school year, seven cadets from Buckingham County High School JROTC participated in one of the nation’s premier leadership camps.

The camp is JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) was held at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, also known as Camp Eagle.

The mission of the camp is “to motivate young people to be netter vitizens” and the staff of JCLC does just that. The cadets that are selected to attend JCLC will be challenged both physically and mentally.

The cadets that achieved this milestone and graduated 2022 JCLC are: Jamal Palmer, Cameron Dews, Ben Dorrier, Grayson Talbott, Luke Sayer, Rylynn Morris and Alex Boyles.

The camp was Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, June 26, combining hands-on leadership training as the students participate in a series of activities ranging from orienteering to rappelling, which also include a obstacle course and STEM to survival skills.

Every day presents challenges to the students as they rotate through leadership roles as they plan and organize each day’s activities.

The week of activities culminates in a field day where each student platoon competes for camp honors in athletic and organizational events that test both physical and mental and collaborative skills.

The camp is sponsored by the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) and conducted by staff drawn from 30 high schools from Virginia and North Carolina. Buckingham JROTC Army Instructor (AI) Sergeant First Class Bruce Grazier and certified U.S. Army Rapelmaster, Deleon Anderson served as the bus driver for the camp and Deanna Boyles was the female chaperone. Rylynn Morris was tied for top female athlete for JCLC 2022.