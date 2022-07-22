Janice Ballowe Williams, 62 of Rose Hill, departed this life on July 12, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born Sept. 17, 1959 at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and grew up in Buckingham County. She is the daughter to Gladys and Robert Jones and the late Robert L. Ballowe.

Janice is survived by her husband, Danny Williams of Rose Hill; children, Brandon Scruggs (Connie), Cynthia Scruggs, Misty Palmore (Frederick), Jason Williams (Christy) and Sarah Williams; grandchildren, MacKenzie, Makayla, Autumn and Jahiel Scruggs; Jacob, Abigail and Waylon Palmore; Haley, Jason Jr., Chase and Zane Williams; parents, Gladys and Robert Jones; sisters, Shelby Scott (Steve), Jennifer Lann (Eddie) and Shannon Fox (David); along with numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Vernon Taylor and Robyn and Darrell Ayers of Rose Hill.

Janice was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Ballowe; grandparents, James and Ida Ballowe and Marion and Ella Martin.

Janice was a fun loving woman who enjoyed traveling with her husband, Danny and spending time with family and friends. She loved her children and grandchildren with her whole heart. Janice had a smile that could light up a room.

There will be a family/friend visitation on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., along with memorial service beginning at 12 p.m., at Goshen Baptist Church, 2381 Axtell Rd., Howardsville, VA 24562.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory.