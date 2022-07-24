Hosterman’s images featured in exhibit

Aug. 11-12, marks the five-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally that shook the quiet, central Virginia city of Charlottesville. To recognize this milestone, the Virginia Holocaust Museum (VHM) is hosting There’s Just Us, a photo exhibit by Alec R. Hosterman of Farmville, who was in Charlottesville to document the protests during that historic and deadly weekend. The exhibit will be on display at the museum from July 18-Dec. 30.

There’s Just Us represents the violent clashes Hosterman saw when communities fight hate and bigotry as well as the collective voices that were brave enough to stand up against all odds.

“The Virginia Holocaust Museum was honored to host this exhibit in 2018 for the one-year anniversary and it’s a privilege to host this powerful retrospective again in 2022,” said Samuel Asher, Executive Director of the VHM. “It aims to remind us that the struggle for diversity and inclusion in our communities still continues, but we are never alone. Together, we can remember those voices who were silenced all too soon and resolve to make this world a better place to live.”

About the Photographer

Alec R. Hosterman, professor and photographer, lives in Farmville. During the day he is an associate professor of communication studies at Longwood University, where he teaches courses in public relations, social media technologies and deception and lying. Prior to his move to Virginia in 2014, he was senior lecturer and chair of the communication studies program at IU South Bend in Indiana, where he taught courses in visual communication, cyberculture, comics, deception and public relations.

Hosterman holds a Ph.D. in technical communication and rhetoric from Texas Tech University, a master’s degree in speech communication from Ball State University, and a bachelor of arts degree in communication from Aquinas College.

About the Virginia Holocaust Museum

The Virginia Holocaust Museum plays a unique role in preserving and documenting the Holocaust in our community, and across the Commonwealth. Through our permanent exhibits, temporary exhibits, educational programming, and outreach, the Museum employs the history of the Holocaust and other genocides to educate and inspire future generations to fight racism, bigotry, and prejudice. Located at 2000 E. Cary Street in Richmond’s historic Shockoe Bottom, the Virginia Holocaust Museum is free and open to the public. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Free off-street parking is directly across from the museum on Cary Street. For more information, visit vaholocaust.org.