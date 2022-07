ABC Supply Co. Inc. located at 3466 West Third Street, Farmville, is now open. A grand opening celebration was held Thursday, June 30, catered by The Fishin’ Pig. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pictured are, from left, Matt Harrup, Kevin Wingo, Manager Cody Hildreth and Sal Cappelletti. Not pictured is Sherry Hailey.