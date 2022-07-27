Grand Knight installation

Published 10:08 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Staff Report

On Thursday, July 14, Council 11678 Farmville of the Knights of Columbus (KoC) held an installation of Grand Knight Jim Kazmer. In attendance from left, front row: Tom Smith, Father Tochi Iwuji, Glen Moore, Victor Cruz Quezada, Jim Kazmer, Rick Atristain, Tom Stone and Derrick Fellows. Back row: Blake Shaw, Charles “Ed” Slate and Mike Finiello. The KoC is a Catholic men’s charitable organization supporting the church and community through charitable works.

