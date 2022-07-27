Grand Knight installation

On Thursday, July 14, Council 11678 Farmville of the Knights of Columbus (KoC) held an installation of Grand Knight Jim Kazmer. In attendance from left, front row: Tom Smith, Father Tochi Iwuji, Glen Moore, Victor Cruz Quezada, Jim Kazmer, Rick Atristain, Tom Stone and Derrick Fellows. Back row: Blake Shaw, Charles “Ed” Slate and Mike Finiello. The KoC is a Catholic men’s charitable organization supporting the church and community through charitable works.