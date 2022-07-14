Goodman adds a new title to her OSIG resumé

The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) has named Chief Katrina Goodman as the new deputy inspector general for investigations.

In her new role, Goodman will oversee two units within the investigations division – the criminal investigations unit and the hotline unit. Her team consists of five special agents, a forensic analyst, an accreditation manager, four hotline investigators and the hotline manager.

Under her leadership, the units work together to investigate possible fraud, waste, abuse and corruption in executive branch agencies. Goodman also is overseeing the accreditation and grant programs for the agency.

“I am excited about this new opportunity to continue to better serve not only OSIG, but the citizens of the Commonwealth and the agencies we work with,” Goodman said.

She joined OSIG as a special agent in 2017 and was promoted to chief of investigations in March 2019.

“Katrina has been a great asset to the agency, using her leadership and investigative skills to manage staff and cases. Katrina works well to liaison with the other agencies we partner with on the local, state and federal levels,” said State Inspector General Michael C. Westfall. “She fully deserves this latest promotion.”

Goodman is a law enforcement veteran with more than 24 years of service. She holds a master’s in criminal justice and a bachelor’s in sociology from Longwood University. Goodman is a certified fraud examiner, a certified inspector general investigator, certified forensic interviewer, Virginia Contracting Associate and a general instructor for law enforcement training.