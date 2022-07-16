Four programs claim Big South Sportsmanship awards

The record breaking year for Longwood athletics continues as four teams earned the Big South’s Team Sportsmanship award.

The women’s cross country and soccer team, as well as the women’s tennis and softball programs, were recognized for their outstanding sportsmanship during the 2021-2022 season. It marks the first time the athletic department has had four teams selected, and it tied for the highest total in the Big South this year.

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes and the four teams that earned the team sportsmanship award,” said associate athletics director Austin Shaver on the record year for the peer-selected award from the conference. “These Lancers embody what it means to compete at a high level while maintaining integrity and sportsmanship in everything they do.”

For men’s soccer as well as softball, it’s the second consecutive time the programs have been selected by their conference peers for the award.

Women’s tennis and women’s cross country each earned their first sportsmanship awards.

The four Lancers programs matched their sportsmanship with strong results on the playing surface, as they combined to earn nine Big South postseason awards. In addition, their success during the year helped contribute to a department best finish of fourth in the Sasser Cup standings.

The department continues to gear up for the 2022-23 season, with the fall sports beginning in August.