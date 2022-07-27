Foundation awards 12 grants to school projects

The Cumberland County Public Schools Foundation Inc. awarded 12 grants totalling $10,000 to Cumberland County Public Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

• Laura Hughes, a teacher at Cumberland Elementary School, received a $370 grant. This is a shared grant with the fourth grade reading teachers. The goal is that students will find that reading is more than just books. It is designed so that students will discover a passion for reading based on their individual likes.

• Sarah Bailey, a teacher at Cumberland Elementary School, received a $1,530 grant. Research states that behavior and academic success is directly related. Here are community/school events funded are Color Run, Spring Carnival, Winter Wonderland, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports kickoff, mid-year kickoff, Pace Path/Sensory Paths.

• Erica Gray, a teacher at Cumberland Elementary School, received a $774 grant. The students will participate in engaging activities that promote learning outside the classroom using reference material and community agencies. Students will keep a journal of their activities and learning.

• Stephanie Hammond, a teacher at Cumberland Elementary School, received a $568 grant. This project will focus on hands-on reading centers for the kindergarten/first grade team. Students will be expected to master the alphabet, letter sounds, and consonant-vowel-consonant words.

• Parrish Mort, a teacher at Cumberland Elementary School, received a $481 grant. This project is designed to increase the information available for check out from the librarian. This will benefit the entire elementary school.

• Lisa Mattison, a teacher at Cumberland Middle School, received a $500 grant. This project is designed to increase the parent and student resources at the Cumberland Middle School/Cumberland High School library. It will encourage students to use the space in the library and help parents with engagement.

• Karyn Hill, a teacher at Cumberland Middle School, received a $425 grant. This project will help sixth grade English teachers to collaborate in developing curriculum aligning reading and writing lessons as part of Steaming (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math) in reading units.

• Allan Waechter, a teacher at Cumberland High School, received a $673 grant. This project is for a Cardio Room Revamp to update the equipment to help the students with modern information to promote lifelong fitness.

• Brittnay Doss, a teacher at Cumberland High School, received a $358 grant. With this project, students will be able to analyze, compare and contrast rock samples. They use the five Cs to help prepare for a possible career in science.

• Joshua Fleenor, a teacher at Cumberland High School, received a $944 grant. Cumberland Path and 4-H will be partners for this grant designed to help students develop hard skills through vocational education and the production of vegetables.

• Rachel Taylor, a teacher at Cumberland High School, received a $1,028 grant. Students in the self-contained class will be able to safely operate each piece of equipment that is on the list. They will be able to prepare food to serve their peers, school staff and themselves. The grant will purchase a blender/food processor, hand mixer, crock pot, countertop oven, induction cooktop, induction pots/cookware, lockable storage, knives/cutting board, canister set, glass baking/cooking dishes, glass measuring cup, various prep work utensils, cooling racks, digital thermometer and a waffle maker.

• Todd Meinhard, a teacher at Cumberland High School, received a $2,350 grant in collaboration with Mr. Dingeldein, Ms. Miller and Mr. Westerhoff. The mathematics department will enhance the learning through state-of-the-art technology. This also will engage students academically promoting growth in math and decrease in referrals.