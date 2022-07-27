Fatal crash under investigation

A single-vehicle crash Saturday, July 23, claimed the life of a Farmville man.

Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to the call at 11:41 p.m. Saturday, July 23, on Route 604 just north of Route 706, according to a news release

The driver, Justin P. Goad, 42, of Farmville, died at the scene, according to the news release. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

VSP said Goad’s 2010 Chevrolet HHR was traveling north on Route 604 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck two posts and a culvert.

The crash remains under investigation.