Farmville VFW receives donation

Farmville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7059 Commander Dean Lord, left and Quartermaster Fred Hill, center, received a $500 donation from Jake Romaine, co-owner of the North Street Press Club in Farmville during Independence Day celebrations in downtown Farmville on Saturday, July 2. Romaine invited Post 7059 to set up an information and recruiting tent next to the bandstand resulting in multiple inquiries and donations. Romaine also is a member of the VFW.