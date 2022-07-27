Did you know?

Historically high fuel prices will undoubtedly prove to be one of the defining stories of 2022. As the average price for a gallon of gas reached heights drivers might never have imagined as recently as February 2022, some might have wondered just how much that same gallon might have cost roughly 100 years ago. According to the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, the average price for a gallon of gas in 1929 was 21 cents. Inflation calculators indicate that 21 cents in 1929 would have about the same purchasing power as $3.59 has in 2022, suggesting that drivers had a far less painful trip to the pump in 1929 than they have had for much of 2022.