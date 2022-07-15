Did you know?

People whose impressions of motorcycle riders are straight from the classic film “Easy Rider” may need to adjust those perceptions, particularly in regard to the gender of the rider. A 2018 survey from the Motorcycle Industry Council found that roughly one in five motorcycle owners is a woman. That figure spiked considerably during the second decade of the 21st century, as fewer than 10 percent of motorcycle owners were women in the 2000s. Motorcycles tend to be even more popular among younger women, as the MIC survey found 26 percent of Millennial motorcycle owners were women.