Davis attends workshop

Nia Davis, a rising junior at Prince Edward County Public Schools, and an aspiring political analyst had the opportunity to see all the hard work behind being in journalism while attending the nine-day XPosure Journalism workshop held at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Nia along with ten other students from around the country each worked on researching a topic under the theme Mental Health. During her nine day stay, she worked with esteemed journalists from The Washington Post, and The New York Times. To top it all off Nia, along with the other students visited WDRB TV station in Louisville, Kentucky, where they got a behind the scenes of how a news station operates. You can find the article that Nia wrote on https://wkuxposure.com along with a synopsis video. Nia is the daughter of Kenneth and Nivia Davis of Farmville.